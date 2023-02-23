97-year-old skier retires after hitting the slopes for one last time: ‘It has been a great run’

Herb Oedel, 97, has decided to retire from skiing after hitting for slopes for 90 years.
Herb Oedel, 97, has decided to retire from skiing after hitting for slopes for 90 years.(Bradford Ski Area)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAVERHILL, Mass. (Gray News) - A man has decided to retire from skiing after 90 years on the slopes.

According to the Bradford Ski Area, 97-year-old Herb Oedel made his final run earlier this week.

Oedel has reportedly been skiing since he was 7 years old.

On Wednesday, he posed for a picture with his 100-year-old wife Ginny after completing his final run at the Bradford Ski Area.

The ski area congratulated Oedel saying, “Congratulations, Herb. It has been a great run.”

Oedel and his wife have been visiting the ski area yearly with Ginny being his biggest supporter.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ice cream treat
Longtime ice cream shop up for sale in Rockford
The Stellantis run plant surpasses the 30 day mark in its latest employee lay-off.
Belvidere could face common challenges if Stellantis plant closes for good
The worst expected travel is to come over extreme northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin from...
FIRST ALERT: Powerful winter storm to bring widespread freezing rain Wednesday
Shot of power line enduring the icy weather
Crews work to get power back after outages span Illinois
Bousa die of gunshot wounds Monday, Feb. 20 in Beloit, Wis.
Beloit shooting victim leaves behind 5 children; family creates GoFundMe

Latest News

Donald Dillbeck, 59, was sentenced to death for the 1990 murder of Faye Vann.
Florida executes man for 1990 murder while a fugitive
Police are seen outside a home of a fatal shooting in Albuquerque, N.M., on Thursday, Feb. 23,...
3 dead after shooting, stabbing inside Albuquerque home
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves Manhattan federal court in New York, Thursday, Feb. 16,...
FTX’s Bankman-Fried faces new charges in updated indictment
Many residents are lighting candles for both warmth and light
24 hours later, thousands of Stateliners still without power
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is touring the scene of a train derailment on Thursday...
Train crew had little warning before Ohio wreck, probe finds