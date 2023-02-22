Rockford Public School District discuss new changes to the code of conduct

By Amber Cooper
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Each year Rockford Public School district must review the student code of conduct to ensure school safety and create a respectful environment. Therefore, the district hosted a community listening session to discuss the proposed changes for the 2023-24 school year.

“With everything with the school shootings and those types of threats, we want to make sure our code of conduct is flexible enough to allow us to make sure we can have appropriate corrective strategies when those situations arise,” said Director of Student Services David Graffy.

Graffy says one of the major changes is focused on weapons and threats made to schools. The committee also plans to redefine the language around verbal abuse and create a plan to reduce the suspension rate.

“Every year, we learn a little bit more about consequences and the impact they have on students and every year, we want to make sure we’re in full alliance and compliance with the state, but we also want to make sure we’re listening to our board of education and our community members,” said Director of Academics Heidi Dettman.

The proposed changes will be presented to the entire committee on March 7 before it goes before the school board for approval on March 17.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Stellantis run plant surpasses the 30 day mark in its latest employee lay-off.
Belvidere could face common challenges if Stellantis plant closes for good
The worst expected travel is to come over extreme northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin from...
FIRST ALERT: Powerful winter storm to bring widespread freezing rain Wednesday
Fatal crash
Rockton man, 39, killed in Winnebago Co. crash
Ice cream treat
Longtime ice cream shop up for sale in Rockford
Catch Bluey and her friends live in Rockford on Thursday, June 29!
‘Bluey’s Big Play’ to perform at Coronado in Rockford

Latest News

Rain and ice could make for slick conditions in northern Illinois on Feb. 22, 2023.
Know before you go: Road conditions around the stateline
Inmate death
No criminal charges filed in two Winnebago Co. inmate death investigations
Winnebago County has dispensed more than 650 Narcan kits through two free vending machines in...
Free vending machines dispense more than 650 Narcan kits
Community members gather to discuss changes to the student code of conduct
Rockford Public School District discuss new changes to the code of conduct