Rockford Public School District discuss new changes to the code of conduct

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Each year Rockford Public School district must review the student code of conduct to ensure school safety and create a respectful environment. Therefore, the district hosted a community listening session to discuss the proposed changes for the 2023-24 school year.

“With everything with the school shootings and those types of threats, we want to make sure our code of conduct is flexible enough to allow us to make sure we can have appropriate corrective strategies when those situations arise,” said Director of Student Services David Graffy.

Graffy says one of the major changes is focused on weapons and threats made to schools. The committee also plans to redefine the language around verbal abuse and create a plan to reduce the suspension rate.

“Every year, we learn a little bit more about consequences and the impact they have on students and every year, we want to make sure we’re in full alliance and compliance with the state, but we also want to make sure we’re listening to our board of education and our community members,” said Director of Academics Heidi Dettman.

The proposed changes will be presented to the entire committee on March 7 before it goes before the school board for approval on March 17.

