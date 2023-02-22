No criminal charges filed in two Winnebago Co. inmate death investigations

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office released its decision Wednesday about charges in two inmate deaths at the Winnebago County jail.

One case addresses the Nov. 2, 2022 death of inmate Mildred Maclin, 62, and the other, the Nov. 6, 2022 death of Ted Wise.

According to the state’s attorney’s report, Maclin was living in a Chicago nursing home due to poor health before being transferred to a medical cell at the Winnebago County jail. On November 1, 2022, Maclin reportedly told jail nursing staff she was experiencing stomach pains, and after an examination, was taken to a local hospital where she later died. An autopsy showed that she died from “multiple medical complications of uncertain cause.”

Later that week, Ted Wise was found unresponsive in his cell at the Winnebago County jail. The case was investigated by the Winnebago-Boone County Integrity Task Force through interviews, video evidence and autopsy results which showed Wise died of “cardiac arrhythmia caused by left ventricular hypertrophy.”

In both cases, Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley said that criminal charges are not appropriate.

“The purpose of this memorandum is to provide the community with an explanation of the facts of the incident, the legal principles involved, and this Office’s decision as to whether any corrections officer or jail personnel should be charged criminally for their actions,” the announcement reads.

“The State’s Attorney does not make any determinations regarding whether an officer may have violated police department policy or civil (non-criminal) laws.”

