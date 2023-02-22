Know before you go: Road conditions around the stateline

Rain and ice could make for slick conditions in northern Illinois on Feb. 22, 2023.
Rain and ice could make for slick conditions in northern Illinois on Feb. 22, 2023.(23 WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(WIFR) - With ice and rain making travel difficult in the stateline, below is a list of sites with real-time updates on road conditions to plan your route.

GettingAroundIllinois.com has 24/7 updates on road conditions from plow drivers throughout Illinois.

511 Wisconsin is a free website that provides traffic and route personalization information in Wisconsin. Motorists can get updates online or call 511 for road conditions.

23 WIFR Weather Cameras

Iowa 511 has real-time updates about weather-related road conditions, construction, road closures and events impacting traffic in Iowa.

TravelMidwest.com offers travel maps from Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri and Wisconsin.

Drivers should expect slippery conditions and plan ahead for longer travel times. Illinois State Police recommend preparing for the worst if you get stranded and recommend the following tips:

  • Make sure someone is aware of your route and schedule.
  • Make sure your gas tank is full.
  • Keep a cell phone and charged battery, warm clothes, blankets, food, water, a first-aid kit, traction materials, washer fluid and an ice scraper in your vehicle.
  • Reminder: Using handheld phones while driving is illegal in Illinois, unless it is an emergency.
  • If you are involved in a crash or your vehicle breaks down, remain inside your vehicle, which is your safest form of shelter. Exiting your vehicle into live traffic can have fatal consequences.
  • Always wear a seat belt, whether you’re sitting in the front seat or back seat. It’s the law and your best defense if you’re in a crash.
  • Take it SLOW, especially when approaching intersections and ramps that are prone to icing.

