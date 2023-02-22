Home explodes when woman lights water heater

An Oklahoma home explodes when a woman tries to light her gas water heater. (KOCO)
By KOCO staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALUMET, Okla. (KOCO) - A homeowner in Oklahoma who was trying to light a water tank suffered major burns after the house exploded with her inside.

It happened just before 6:15 p.m. Monday in Calumet, just west of Oklahoma City. Big, bright flames could be seen through the thick brush surrounding the home.

The Office of the Oklahoma State Fire Marshal said the 42-year-old woman just had her propane tank refilled after several months.

Authorities say the woman was bleeding out the air herself. Investigators say gas had accumulated in the basement, and the home went up in flames when the homeowner went to relight the water tank.

Covered in burns, she ran a quarter of a mile down the road to her closest neighbor.

Neighbors said they could hear her screaming and put her in the shower before calling 911.

The woman was flown by helicopter to Baptist Hospital. Her burns reportedly cover 30 percent of her body.

Investigators say people should never bleed out air on their own. Instead, call a professional such as a plumber or gas supplier.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Stellantis run plant surpasses the 30 day mark in its latest employee lay-off.
Belvidere could face common challenges if Stellantis plant closes for good
Fatal crash
39-year-old man identified in fatal Winnebago Co. crash
The worst expected travel is to come over extreme northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin from...
FIRST ALERT: Powerful winter storm to bring widespread freezing rain Wednesday
Catch Bluey and her friends live in Rockford on Thursday, June 29!
‘Bluey’s Big Play’ to perform at Coronado in Rockford
Rockford police shared these photos of the burglary suspect in hopes that the public can...
Cartons of cigarettes, bottle of whiskey stolen from Rockford bar

Latest News

FILE - Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks with reporters during a visit to the Virginia...
New estimate U.S. could face default on debt by early June
FILE - The setting sun illuminates the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Supreme Court rules for Arizona inmate in death penalty case
A photo shared by the American Meteor Society shows a smooth, dark meteorite fragment recovered...
Piece of meteorite recovered in southern Texas
FILE - Jill Biden, wife of then-Vice President Joe Biden, third left, and her granddaughter...
Jill Biden makes 6th visit to Africa, her 1st as first lady
Winnebago County has dispensed more than 650 Narcan kits through two free vending machines in...
Free vending machines dispense more than 650 Narcan kits