Free vending machines dispense more than 650 Narcan kits

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Lt. Anthony Ponte is in charge of maintaining two vending machines that dispense free Narcan, the emergency drug that reverses the effects of opioids like heroin and fentanyl during a suspected overdose.

Ponte says both machines, one inside the Winnebago County Justice Center, and one in the courthouse have been well-utilized.

“Since we started on Oct. 1, we’ve used roughly a litte over 650 kits that have been dispensed out of both vending machines,” Ponte said.

County officials say because of the opioid crisis, having as many Narcan kits in the hands of the public as possible is key to saving lives. Officials in Winnebago County hope the medication will help reduce overdose deaths by 30%.

“With the current opiod overdose rate that we have in the county, it’s very important that the community has access to this,” Ponte said. “That’s why we put them in both the lobbies, which are open to the public. It’s very important that they have it--on them, in their car, at their home--just for any type of accidental overdose. This does save lives.”

The program is open to anyone who wants to get a kit to carry or keep in their home or car.

“Just come up to the machine and grab one based on the zip code they’re in,” Ponte said.

Inspired by Winnebago County’s program, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office added a Narcan vending-machine in December. According to Verenice Sandoval, Rock County’s treatment coordinator, the machine is seeing a lot of use.

“The very first month we had a lot of vending,” she said. “It’s gone down slightly but not that much. I anticipate that we are going to continue to see a lot of use out of the vending machine.”

