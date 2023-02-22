FIRST ALERT: Powerful winter storm to bring widespread freezing rain Wednesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been, for the most part, a rather uneventful winter in the Stateline, though that has changed in recent days. Come Wednesday, we’ll begrudgingly welcome our second winter storm to the region in less than a week.

While last week’s winter storm deposited a healthy coat of snow over the Stateline, this one threatens to be an ice producer over the vast majority of the region. In anticipation of the incoming freezing rain, the National Weather Service has issued an Ice Storm Warning for Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Green, Rock, and Walworth Counties, while a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Winnebago, Boone, Ogle, DeKalb, and McHenry Counties. It should be noted that the Weather Service has not ruled out the possibility of an upgrade to an Ice Storm Warning for those counties in the upcoming hours.

Much of the area is under a Winter Weather Advisory, while some are in an Ice Storm Warning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

You’ll notice that Lee and Whiteside Counties are not under any sort of alert at this time, and the graphics that follow will illustrate just why that’s the case. Freezing rain is to begin in light, scattered form by mid-morning Wednesday, and will become more widespread as the day progresses. There appears to be a period of several hours during which freezing rain may fall without interruption, with the exception of areas along and south of Interstate 88. There, temperatures may be JUST warm enough that rain will remain the primary form of precipitation, and that ice accumulations may not end up being much of a concern.

Light, scattered freezing rain is possible early Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Freezing rain is to become more widespread by late morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Freezing rain is likely over most of the area Wednesday afternoon, though rain is more likely south of Interstate 88. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Expect freezing rain over most of the region into early Wednesday evening, while rain is still possible along and south of Interstate 88. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As we reach the evening hours, precipitation should likely become lighter and eventually more scattered, and could shut off entirely at or shortly after the midnight hour.

Precipitation should begin to turn lighter Wednesday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Precipitation is to become much more scattered Wednesday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The most consequential precipitation will be done by Thursday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Now just hours away from precipitation’s onset, it’s quite clear that ice accumulations are likely to occur. Just how much ice accumulates, though, is still a bit uncertain. There are two key reasons that factor into the uncertainty. First, and perhaps most importantly, every degree matters. Should temperatures be 33° or 34° for even a few hours would eat into accumulations. Secondly, it’s no secret it’s been a mild month thus far. Ground temperatures, as a result, are anomalously warm for this time of year. That may mean that the initial precipitation may not necessarily freeze on contact. Should it take a period of several hours for ground/road temperatures to fall below freezing, it could take a lot longer to see any meaningful ice accumulation take place.

We're extremely confident in the fact the winter storm will bring ice as well as gusty winds, but just how much ice accumulates remains a bit in question. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

With that said, our forecast thoughts mirror those outlined by NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center and some of our in-house modeling. In general, most of us are likely to see between 0.10″ and 0.25″ of ice accumulation. The highest amounts are likely to be found a few miles on either side of the Illinois/Wisconsin border. On the contrary, little if any ice accumulation is likely south of I-88.

The northern tier of Illinois counties and the southern tier of Wisconsin counties are given a 70% to 80% chance of picking up 1/10" or more of ice. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

NOAA's Weather Prediction Center places far northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin in a 30% to 40% chance of getting 1/4" or more of ice. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Our in-house Timecast model generates between 0.10" and 0.25" of ice for most of the Stateline. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Travel is likely to deteriorate quickly Wednesday afternoon and evening, and won’t improve meaningfully until Thursday.

However, Thursday’s to present a different set of risks. Gusty winds of up to 45mph will likely cause ice covered tree branches and power lines to snap, potentially resulting in power outages in areas hardest hit by Wednesday’s ice. That’s surely a situation worth monitoring in the hours and days ahead.

