Byron nuclear plant receives investment to expand clean energy

The Byron Generating Station received an $800 million investment, powering more houses with carbon free emissions and creating jobs opportunities
By Elisa Reamer
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Major upgrades are coming to the stateline’s only nuclear plant, helping to power more houses with clean energy and zero carbon emissions.

The Byron plant is looking toward the future by advancing its equipment to protect our environment as well as boosting the economy for the stateline area.

Constellation, which owns the Byron and Braidwood nuclear power facilities invest $800 million into their power plants. Company leaders say this will create cleaner energy by powering even more houses with carbon free emissions just by replacing old equipment.

“It’s kind of like taking 171 thousand gas-powered vehicles road or it’s the equivalent of adding 216 wind turbines,” said Byron Generating Station’s director of communications Paul Dempsey. “So, with this project, we’re just going to swap out equipment and then be able to add power for 100,000 more customers.”

Dempsey says this will lead to more jobs in Byron and more businesses will be drawn to the stateline.

“Those other business, other industries are looking for a place to settle, they know that this area,” Dempsey said. “The Rockford area, the Rochelle area, Byron is a great place because of the plant behind me.”

Mayor John Rickard says this upgrade is so important because he is concerned about the current state of our climate. Rickard sats winters now are much different than they were when we he was younger.

“It’s essential to our future. We can’t keep putting carbon in the area and this provides an excellent way of removing, not creating carbon waste,” Rickard said.

Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful’s director of education Corinne Sosso says this nine-figure investment will make a difference and help keep Byron’s Generating Station open.

“I’m excited. First of all it helps the stateline keeps those people employed,” Sosso said. “I love that we’re doing zero greenhouse emissions for most of our electricity.”

Sosso says using nuclear energy means using all natural materials that won’t burn fossil fuels, eliminating greenhouse emissions.

According to Constellation, this investment will help create thousands of jobs for contractors and 1,200 permanent jobs at the Byron and Briadwood plants.

