Beloit shooting victim leaves behind 5 children; family creates GoFundMe

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - The family of a woman gunned down Monday has started a GoFundMe for her five children―all under age 11.

Siphannya Bousar was found Monday on the 1300 block of Porter Avenue in Beloit with gunshot wounds. Though emergency crews rushed Bousar to a nearby hospital for treatment, she did not survive.

A spokesperson for GoFundMe says friends and family are in shock after her death, and also say the shooting was an act of domestic violence. “We are asking for any donations that you contribute to her little ones, her funeral and as we mourn through this devastating time,” a statement reads on the GoFundMe page.

So far, the fundraiser has raised more than $16,700 of its $20,000 goal.

“I don’t understand and I don’t even want to understand. Due to this tragic loss, she leaves behind 5 kids who are all under 11 years old, 4 boys and 1 girl,” said Jeanette Mey-Nou, fundraiser organizer.

The fundraising page shares that a seven day ceremony “Bon Skol” began at the Cambodian Buddhist Temple on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

A public visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 26 at Gunderson Funeral Home in Stoughton, Wis., followed by an 11 a.m. funeral service.

