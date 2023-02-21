Quiet Tuesday ahead, though dynamic winter storm looms beyond

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We’ve managed to string together a nice stretch of pleasant days of late in the Stateline. After recording highs in the lower 40s Saturday and the middle 40s Sunday, temperatures Monday reached the upper 40s in most spots, even touching 50° in one or two locales.

The mild spell’s to come to an end Tuesday, however, as a cold front is to shift winds back to the north, sending cooler (but not cold) air our way. The day’s to start with some sunshine, though clouds are to build by early afternoon, and will overspread the area for the rest of the day. Despite the cloudiness, seasonable temperatures in the middle 30s are a good bet.

Mixed sunshine is likely early in the day on Tuesday, but clouds will already be gathering to our west. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds are to return to the area by early Tuesday afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

This comes as the first of two weather systems approaches the area, bringing a solid swath of snow to much of Minnesota and Wisconsin. Current modeling keeps this snow to our north, though the idea that parts of northern Illinois could get in on at least a brief period of light snow is not entirely out of the question. In either case, no travel interruptions are foreseen Tuesday evening.

Snow will flirt with the area, and may even sneak into northern reaches of the Stateline Tuesday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Wednesday’s the day we have circled on the calendar as being potentially very eventful. A powerhouse low pressure system will be lifting northeastward beginning early Wednesday, eventually bringing rain into our area during the morning hours.

Rain will be approaching the region early Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rain is to overspread the area Wednesday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Close attention will then be needed to be paid to our temperatures once we pass the midday hour, as strengthening northeasterly winds will send colder air in our direction. Eventually, surface temperatures are to fall below freezing, leading to the increased likelihood of precipitation changing from rain to sleet or freezing rain. Thankfully, the recent mild stretch will keep roads warm enough to offset ice accumulations at first, though as the afternoon progresses, travel conditions are likely to deteriorate. Mixed precipitation will become lighter as the evening progresses, and should come to an end around or shortly after the midnight hour.

Precipitation is to gradually mix with sleet or freezing rain by Wednesday afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

An icy cocktail of sleet and freezing rain will be increasingly likely as the afternoon goes on. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The majority of the Stateline will be seeing sleet or freezing rain come Wednesday evening as temperatures fall. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Precipitation will become lighter as the evening goes on Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While parts of 16 states are currently under some sort of winter weather alert, Illinois is not one of them. That’s not to say we won’t be, though. Our colleagues at the National Weather Service have hinted that some sort of alert may be necessary, and I’d suspect that will end up being the case sometime Tuesday.

With that said, the prospects of picking up major ice accumulations are murky, at best. The antecedent warmth leading up to the storm should help limit ice accumulations somewhat. Current projections from NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center place the greatest chance of seeing 1/10″ or more of ice along the US-20 corridor at around 50%, while that same corridor sees just a 10% chance of picking up 1/4″ or more.

NOAA's Weather Prediction Center places the US-20 corridor in the 50% risk for seeing 1/10" of snow or more. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

NOAA's Weather Prediction Center places the chances of our area seeing 1/4" or more of ice at about 10%. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

With that said, we all know it does not take much ice to make things treacherous on our roadways, and we’ll want to plan on exercising an abundance of caution when traveling Wednesday.

