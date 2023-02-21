Pennsylvania fugitive found in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - A fugitive out of Pennsylvania was arrested in Janesville on Monday.

Darelle Coffey has a criminal history that includes attempted homicide, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, burglary, stalking and illegally possessing a firearm.

Janesville Police were notified Thursday that Coffey was staying at the Motel 6 in Janesville. He was seen coming and going from the motel on Sunday, so police obtained a search warrant and returned with a SWAT team.

Negotiators reach Coffey on the phone, and he was arrested without incident early Monday morning.

He is awaiting extradition in the Rock County Jail.

