Loves Park committee approves $300k grant

By Amber Cooper
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Being a homeowner is rewarding, but it comes with difficulties, including unexpected home repairs. Thankfully, Loves Park leaders accepted a $300,000 grant from the Illinois Housing Development Authority.

“The last grant we received was $245,000, so now we’re able to do more homes, actually one more home. Each home maxes out at $45,000 in improvements,” says Economic Development and Planning Manager Nathan Bruck.

The program assists with health, safety, and energy-efficient home repairs and accessibility improvements. Bruck says it’s a chance to help bring the house up to code.

Families that apply and qualify will be selected through a lottery system. Residents interested in learning more can contact Loves Park city hall.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation underway
Man found shot to death in Sterling; arrest made
The Stellantis run plant surpasses the 30 day mark in its latest employee lay-off.
Belvidere could face common challenges if Stellantis plant closes for good
Ralphie is still looking for his forever home where he is the perfect fit.
‘Fire-breathing dragon’ dog still looking for forever home after being returned 3 times
Fire Department dispatched
One hurt during garage fire in Winnebago County
Crime scene tape
Woman expected to recover after Friday night shooting in Rockford

Latest News

The Byron nuclear plant currently provides up to 800 jobs for the area.
Byron, Braidwood nuclear plants to see $800M investment towards clean energy
City committee approves grant for home repairs
Loves Park committee approves $300k grant
The Stellantis run plant surpasses the 30 day mark in its latest employee lay-off.
Belvidere could face common challenges if Stellantis plant closes for good
A winter storm is nearly certain to impact the area in the middle of this week.
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 2/20/2023