Loves Park committee approves $300k grant

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Being a homeowner is rewarding, but it comes with difficulties, including unexpected home repairs. Thankfully, Loves Park leaders accepted a $300,000 grant from the Illinois Housing Development Authority.

“The last grant we received was $245,000, so now we’re able to do more homes, actually one more home. Each home maxes out at $45,000 in improvements,” says Economic Development and Planning Manager Nathan Bruck.

The program assists with health, safety, and energy-efficient home repairs and accessibility improvements. Bruck says it’s a chance to help bring the house up to code.

Families that apply and qualify will be selected through a lottery system. Residents interested in learning more can contact Loves Park city hall.

