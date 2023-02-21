Cartons of cigarettes, bottle of whiskey stolen from Rockford bar

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police need the public’s help identifying a burglary suspect caught on video surveillance Monday morning.

Authorities say the break-in happened just before 7 a.m. Monday. Police dispatched to Mary’s Place at 602 N. Madison St. in Rockford in response to an alarm. On scene, they found damage to the bar’s front door.

Police were told that the suspect was seen over video surveillance taking multiple cartons of cigarettes along with a bottle of whiskey from the business.

No word yet on estimated damages or if anything else was taken during the burglary. The investigation remains active.

Anyone with information about the individual in the photos can contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900.

