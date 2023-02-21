Byron, Braidwood nuclear plants to see $800M investment towards clean energy

The Byron nuclear plant currently provides up to 800 jobs for the area.
The Byron nuclear plant currently provides up to 800 jobs for the area.(Byron Generating Station)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - An $800 million investment is announced Tuesday to help both Constellation’s Byron and Braidwood Generating Stations increase the output of carbon-free electricity.

“These investments in our world-class nuclear fleet will allow us to generate more zero-carbon energy with the same amount of fuel and land, and that’s a win for the economy, the environment and Illinois families and businesses who rely on our clean energy,” said Joe Dominguez, president and CEO of Constellation.

Upgrades involve replacing the main turbines at the two facilities with state-of-the-art, high-efficiency units. The project is expected to create thousands of skilled union construction jobs on top of the 1,200 permanent positions between both plants.

Byron and Braidwood were among the Illinois nuclear plants saved from deactivation after the passage of the state Climate and Equitable Jobs Act in 2021. Along with the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) in 2022, both pieces of legislation have enabled renewed investment in nuclear energy.

“Our workers stand at the ready to welcome new employees for these projects as we continue building upon creative new efforts that provide additional clean energy to the communities we serve across the nation,” said Dave Rhoades, chief nuclear officer, Constellation.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation underway
Man found shot to death in Sterling; arrest made
Ralphie is still looking for his forever home where he is the perfect fit.
‘Fire-breathing dragon’ dog still looking for forever home after being returned 3 times
The Stellantis run plant surpasses the 30 day mark in its latest employee lay-off.
Belvidere could face common challenges if Stellantis plant closes for good
Crime scene tape
Woman expected to recover after Friday night shooting in Rockford
Fire Department dispatched
One hurt during garage fire in Winnebago County

Latest News

City committee approves grant for home repairs
Loves Park committee approves $300k grant
The Stellantis run plant surpasses the 30 day mark in its latest employee lay-off.
Belvidere could face common challenges if Stellantis plant closes for good
A winter storm is nearly certain to impact the area in the middle of this week.
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 2/20/2023
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to Chicago police officers at Elmhurst event