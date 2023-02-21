Byron, Braidwood nuclear plants to see $800M investment towards clean energy

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - An $800 million investment is announced Tuesday to help both Constellation’s Byron and Braidwood Generating Stations increase the output of carbon-free electricity.

“These investments in our world-class nuclear fleet will allow us to generate more zero-carbon energy with the same amount of fuel and land, and that’s a win for the economy, the environment and Illinois families and businesses who rely on our clean energy,” said Joe Dominguez, president and CEO of Constellation.

Upgrades involve replacing the main turbines at the two facilities with state-of-the-art, high-efficiency units. The project is expected to create thousands of skilled union construction jobs on top of the 1,200 permanent positions between both plants.

Byron and Braidwood were among the Illinois nuclear plants saved from deactivation after the passage of the state Climate and Equitable Jobs Act in 2021. Along with the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) in 2022, both pieces of legislation have enabled renewed investment in nuclear energy.

“Our workers stand at the ready to welcome new employees for these projects as we continue building upon creative new efforts that provide additional clean energy to the communities we serve across the nation,” said Dave Rhoades, chief nuclear officer, Constellation.

