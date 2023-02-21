‘Bluey’s Big Play’ to perform at Coronado in Rockford

Catch Bluey and her friends live in Rockford on Thursday, June 29!
Catch Bluey and her friends live in Rockford on Thursday, June 29!(Coronado PAC)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show is coming to Rockford as part of their first-ever theatrical adaptation of the television series.

See Bluey and her friends live at the Coronado Performing Arts Center at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 29!

Ticket pre-sale opens at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23 and public ticket sales open at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24 through Ticketmaster.com, by calling 815-968-5222, or in-person at the Coronado Performing Arts Center or BMO Center box offices.

The play features an original story by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, new music by award-winning Bluey composer Joff Bush and brilliantly crafted life-size puppets and sets.

Hailed as “a glorious celebration” of everything fans love about the show by U.K. daily newspaper The Guardian, it’s Bluey as fans have never seen it before, brought to real life.

Check out more information about the show on the Coronado’s webpage.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation underway
Man found shot to death in Sterling; arrest made
The Stellantis run plant surpasses the 30 day mark in its latest employee lay-off.
Belvidere could face common challenges if Stellantis plant closes for good
Ralphie is still looking for his forever home where he is the perfect fit.
‘Fire-breathing dragon’ dog still looking for forever home after being returned 3 times
Fire Department dispatched
One hurt during garage fire in Winnebago County
Crime scene tape
Woman expected to recover after Friday night shooting in Rockford

Latest News

Highland Community College in Freeport to host Alaskan Inuit band, Pamyua
Highland Community College in Freeport to host Alaskan Inuit band, Pamyua
Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons are coming to the Coronado Performing Arts Center on August...
Original Jersey boy, Frankie Valli, makes way to Coronado
Fans can experience the same adventures of ranch life, on-stage in the fast-paced and exciting...
Dino Ranch Live hits the trail to Rockford this summer
Tickets are open to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3 on Ticketmaster.com and at the...
Crowder ‘In The House’ this June at Coronado Performing Arts Center