‘Bluey’s Big Play’ to perform at Coronado in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show is coming to Rockford as part of their first-ever theatrical adaptation of the television series.

See Bluey and her friends live at the Coronado Performing Arts Center at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 29!

Ticket pre-sale opens at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23 and public ticket sales open at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24 through Ticketmaster.com, by calling 815-968-5222, or in-person at the Coronado Performing Arts Center or BMO Center box offices.

The play features an original story by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, new music by award-winning Bluey composer Joff Bush and brilliantly crafted life-size puppets and sets.

Hailed as “a glorious celebration” of everything fans love about the show by U.K. daily newspaper The Guardian, it’s Bluey as fans have never seen it before, brought to real life.

Check out more information about the show on the Coronado’s webpage.

