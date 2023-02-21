Belvidere could face common challenges if Stellantis plant closes for good

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Belvidere could face some familiar challenges if its largest employer closes its doors for good.

The Belvidere Assembly Plant is scheduled to idle on Feb. 28, sending more than 1,000 workers to the unemployment lines for last least six months. If parent company Stellantis does not re-open the plant after those six months are up, Belvidere residents may be in form what the city of Janesville went through nearly 14 years ago when the General Motors assembly plant shuttered for good.

Janesville residents say it took at least five years to recover after GM’s remaining 1,200 workers and those employed at General Motors suppliers and related companies were laid off. The city was able to move on but not before hundreds of families left for greener pastures, which only exacerbated municipal budget woes and other economic problems.

“It took awhile,” said Ed Hookham, owner of Jack & Dick’s Feed & Garden, a business across from the GM plant site. “You lose that many jobs, and people pack their bags and go, it does take awhile for that to come back. Today, I think we are a little better off for that. But, boy, at the time it was sure hard. We lost some tax base and some different things there. And I know city budget struggled a little bit.”

At its peak in the 1970s, Janesville’s GM plant employed about 7,000 people. The 110-acre site was surrounded by suppliers and other companies that thrived doing business with General Motors. Belvidere’s assembly facility, where the Jeep Cherokee will be built for eight more days, once employed around 5,000 people. Both plants were two of the region’s biggest employers.

Unlike the Belvidere Assembly, all of the buildings on the GM plant property have been demolished. And while Janesville is hoping someone will develop the that land, the Belvidere community is hoping Stellantis will repurpose the factory.

Belvidere officials say talks between the city, state and Stellantis are in the works nothing that indicates the company will keep the facility open has been reported. Stellantis announced last December that it hopes to transfer some workers to plants in Michigan, Virginia, and other states.

