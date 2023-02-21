$55,000 coming to Loves Park for Korean War Memorial parking lot

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A generous grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity will help an aging population of Korean War veterans better access a local memorial.

The City of Loves Park in agreement with the Rockford Park District and with support from State Rep. Dave Vella, the $55,000 grant will provide matching funds for the construction of a parking lot closer to the memorial.

The intergovernmental agreement was finalized at a recent board of commissioners meeting for the Rockford Park District.

Organizers can now move forward with finalizing the design of the proposed parking lot.

