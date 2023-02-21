$55,000 coming to Loves Park for Korean War Memorial parking lot

The memorial is located on the grounds near Loves Park City Hall on Heart Boulevard.
The memorial is located on the grounds near Loves Park City Hall on Heart Boulevard.(City of Loves Park)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A generous grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity will help an aging population of Korean War veterans better access a local memorial.

The City of Loves Park in agreement with the Rockford Park District and with support from State Rep. Dave Vella, the $55,000 grant will provide matching funds for the construction of a parking lot closer to the memorial.

The intergovernmental agreement was finalized at a recent board of commissioners meeting for the Rockford Park District.

Organizers can now move forward with finalizing the design of the proposed parking lot.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation underway
Man found shot to death in Sterling; arrest made
The Stellantis run plant surpasses the 30 day mark in its latest employee lay-off.
Belvidere could face common challenges if Stellantis plant closes for good
Ralphie is still looking for his forever home where he is the perfect fit.
‘Fire-breathing dragon’ dog still looking for forever home after being returned 3 times
Priyanka Chopra showed her baby's face on Instagram for the first time Saturday.
Priyanka Chopra shares new photos of her with her daughter
Fire Department dispatched
One hurt during garage fire in Winnebago County

Latest News

The Beloit restaurant and bar also celebrates Margarita Day, Wednesday.
Truk’t shakes things up with Mardi Gras specials
Fatal crash
39-year-old man found dead after Winnebago Co. crash
City committee approves grant for home repairs
Loves Park committee approves $300k grant
The Byron nuclear plant currently provides up to 800 jobs for the area.
Byron, Braidwood nuclear plants to see $800M investment towards clean energy