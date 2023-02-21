39-year-old man identified in fatal Winnebago Co. crash

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The name of a 39-year-old crash victim was released Tuesday.

Emergency crews dispatched around 5 a.m. to the 11300 block of North Rockton Road in response to a crash.

At the scene, deputies found a white van that had hit a tree with one person inside.

Matthew Brown, 39, of Rockton was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary autopsy reports say that Brown died from injuries related to the crash.

Winnebago County deputies are handling the investigation.

