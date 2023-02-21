39-year-old man identified in fatal Winnebago Co. crash

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The name of a 39-year-old crash victim was released Tuesday.

Emergency crews dispatched around 5 a.m. to the 11300 block of North Rockton Road in response to a crash.

At the scene, deputies found a white van that had hit a tree with one person inside.

Matthew Brown, 39, of Rockton was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary autopsy reports say that Brown died from injuries related to the crash.

Winnebago County deputies are handling the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation underway
Man found shot to death in Sterling; arrest made
The Stellantis run plant surpasses the 30 day mark in its latest employee lay-off.
Belvidere could face common challenges if Stellantis plant closes for good
Ralphie is still looking for his forever home where he is the perfect fit.
‘Fire-breathing dragon’ dog still looking for forever home after being returned 3 times
Priyanka Chopra showed her baby's face on Instagram for the first time Saturday.
Priyanka Chopra shares new photos of her with her daughter
Fire Department dispatched
One hurt during garage fire in Winnebago County

Latest News

The Byron Generating Station received an $800 million investment, powering more houses with...
Byron nuclear plant receives investment to expand clean energy
The Beloit restaurant and bar also celebrates Margarita Day, Wednesday.
Truk’t shakes things up with Mardi Gras specials
The memorial is located on the grounds near Loves Park City Hall on Heart Boulevard.
$55,000 coming to Loves Park for Korean War Memorial parking lot
City committee approves grant for home repairs
Loves Park committee approves $300k grant