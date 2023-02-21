39-year-old man found dead after Winnebago Co. crash

Fatal crash
Fatal crash(Credit: MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is dead Tuesday after an early morning crash on North Rockton Avenue.

Emergency crews dispatched around 5 a.m. Tuesday to the 11300 block of North Rockton Road in response to a crash.

Deputies found a white van that had hit a tree with one person inside. The man was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s identity has not been released pending investigation.

