39-year-old man found dead after Winnebago Co. crash
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is dead Tuesday after an early morning crash on North Rockton Avenue.
Emergency crews dispatched around 5 a.m. Tuesday to the 11300 block of North Rockton Road in response to a crash.
Deputies found a white van that had hit a tree with one person inside. The man was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.
The man’s identity has not been released pending investigation.
