Workweek to start quietly, though midweek winter storm looms

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s hard to believe that just four days ago, the Stateline sat covered in 3″ to 7″ of fresh snow. Most, if not all of it is now gone, thanks to three straight days of sunshine and two consecutive days with temperatures in the 40s.

Further melting is to take place over the next two days, both of which are to produce high temperatures well above the freezing mark. Monday’s to feature sunshine for a good portion of the day, though clouds are likely to take up residence in our skies from time to time. Temperatures, while slightly cooler than Sunday’s 47°, are still likely to top out in the lower to potentially middle 40s.

Monday will begin with a mix of sunshine and clouds. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds are to fill back in come mid-Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine is to again break out late in the day Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Tuesday’s to begin on a sunny note, though there’ll be a notable increase in clouds as the day progresses. The incoming cloudiness will announce the arrival of our next potentially high impact weather maker.

Quite a bit of sun will be with us to start Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds return late Tuesday, and snow will be found nearby. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Initially, snow is to break out Tuesday evening, though the current read is that most, if not all of the snow will fall just to our north. With that said, its projected placement is close enough to the Stateline that we won’t remove at least a chance for a few flakes to fly.

Snow or a wintry mix will flirt with the area Tuesday night, but most of this will pass us just to our north. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Things start to get a lot more interesting on Wednesday, as a large shield of precipitation is to overspread the majority of the Midwest. Locally, our confidence is rather high in that precipitation is to come initially as rain, and potentially heavy rain at that. However, close attention will need to be paid to temperatures, as many areas may find themselves perilously close to the critical 32° mark.

Rain is to develop Wednesday. We'll need to closely monitor temperatures, as it appears as though freezing rain is possible. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Wednesday evening is one we’re marking as a period of potentially significant concern. Naturally, with the loss of daylight, temperatures are to decline, raising the prospects of freezing rain over much of the area. While it’s unclear just how long freezing rain could potentially occur, it’s entirely possible that travel will become extremely treacherous in short order. It should be said that this storm’s track is still somewhat in question. A subtle shift northward in the storm track would decrease the risk for icy conditions, while a more southerly jaunt would be a far more perilous situation. It’s certainly a situation worth close observation, and we’ll be doing just that in the coming days.

There appears to be a period Wednesday evening during which there could be freezing rain, which could make travel very treacherous. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Thursday morning may still feature some lingering mixed precipitation, though we should warm above freezing quickly enough that we turn back over to rain by mid to late morning. There will, however, be some rather gusty westerly winds with which we’ll contend. Gusts of up to 40mph are possible, which could potentially be of concern, especially if we manage to see ice accumulations on power lines and tree branches. It’s but another situation worth watching.

It's possible a wintry mix may carry into early Thursday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Another chance of snow returns amid arctic air’s return late Friday or Friday night, but all signs point to another very pleasant weekend with temperatures in the 40s both Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.