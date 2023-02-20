Rockford organization receives grant to fund welding program

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “Kids Around the World” is an organization in the area that feeds children physically and spiritually. It recently got a generous grant to help empower and encourage kids to pursue welding.

The $20,000 grant comes from The Community Foundation of Northern Illinois and this is the fourth year the organization has earned the grant to fund its program. It allows “Kids Around the World” to train at-risk kids as welders in the Rockford warehouse. In 2022, they trained 27 welders with 23 passing their certification. This grant also helps refurbish their playgrounds and gives welders an opportunity to build a successful career.

“That’s the neat part about this. We work with organizations like the rescue mission, carpenter’s place and train people in a skill and a trade that they will be able to use for the rest of their life,” says Play Program Director Tom Clauson.

Clauson adds welders are in high demand because several people are retiring from the trade.

