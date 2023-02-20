Rockford dance team honors Black History Month

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Fab Dance and Fitness Academy honors Black History Month with an inspiring performance that looks at the past and celebrates the present. Fabbie Williams, the CEO of the dance academy, says she hopes this performance educates others.

“We tried to do some artists who are very inspirational when it comes to black history, so today is just all about honoring those who paved the way for us and bringing back some good memories with the music that we chose,” said Williams.

Dance is an expression of art and a creative way to tell stories through movement. Each performance began with a narration about significant events in history. The dance team took a trip through Africa, the Civil Rights movement, and police brutality.

“A lot of people don’t really talk about Black history or show it in their dances, so I feel like it’s a good way to learn about black history,” says Dance Captain Kamaya Graham.

William says at the center of each performance is family and unity; the goal is to inspire everyone to learn about our country’s past to shape a better future.

