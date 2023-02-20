Report: one hurt during garage fire in Winnebago County

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is reportedly hurt in a garage fire Monday in New Milford.

Emergency crews dispatched around 2 :30 p.m. to the 6900 block of Vesta Drive for reports of smoke coming from an attached garage. Several departments answered the call for aid including New Milford Fire Department.

No confirmation yet on the cause of the fire or the severity of the person’s injuries.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.