Report: one hurt during garage fire in Winnebago County

Fire Department dispatched
Fire Department dispatched(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is reportedly hurt in a garage fire Monday in New Milford.

Emergency crews dispatched around 2 :30 p.m. to the 6900 block of Vesta Drive for reports of smoke coming from an attached garage. Several departments answered the call for aid including New Milford Fire Department.

No confirmation yet on the cause of the fire or the severity of the person’s injuries.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
Woman expected to recover after Friday night shooting in Rockford
Former Stephenson County Sheriff passes away at 71
Former Stephenson County Sheriff dies at 71
A 12-year-old boy collapsed and died during football practice in New Jersey.
Boy, 12, dies after collapsing during football practice, family says
Police found an adult woman on the ground at the Mickey and Friends parking structure. She was...
Woman dies after falling off Disneyland parking structure
Actress Rebel Wilson announces she is engaged to girlfriend Ramona Agruma.
Rebel Wilson announces engagement to girlfriend

Latest News

Fab Dance and Fitness Academy use movement to travel through time
Rockford dance team honors Black History Month
Fab Dance and Fitness Academy use movement to travel through time
Rockford dance team honors Black History Month
The Indians had five wrestlers compete at the individual wrestling state finals in Champaign....
Community welcomes Dakota High School wrestlers back from state
Community holds vigil for Anderson
Community gathers for vigil to honor Peggy Anderson