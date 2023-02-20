Police: 1 killed, 4 shot along New Orleans parade route

Police say the five victims include a young girl, a woman and two men. One of them is in...
Police say the five victims include a young girl, a woman and two men. One of them is in critical condition.(Gray News, file)
By FOX 8 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 1:10 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police say one person died and four others were wounded in a shooting along a Mardi Gras parade route in uptown New Orleans.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of St. Charles Avenue and Terpsichore Street during the Krewe of Bacchus’ parade, prompting the parade to stop, WVUE reports.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found five victims – a girl, a woman and two men – with gunshot wounds. All of the victims were taken to the hospital by emergency crews.

Police say one of the men was pronounced dead at the hospital. The other four victims are reportedly in stable condition.

Police say a suspect has been arrested in relation to the incident. Two weapons were also confiscated.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are working to determine if anyone else was involved.

