One hurt during garage fire in Winnebago County

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - One person suffers severe injuries Monday after a garage fire in New Milford.

Emergency crews dispatched around 2 :30 p.m. to the 6900 block of Vesta Drive for reports of smoke coming from an attached garage. Several departments answered the call for aid including New Milford Fire Department.

Investigators believe an explosion came from the garage area, with the man inside suffering serious burn injuries. Firefighters were able to keep the damage to the garage area.

No word yet on what caused the fire.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

