One hurt during garage fire in Winnebago County

Fire Department dispatched
Fire Department dispatched(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - One person suffers severe injuries Monday after a garage fire in New Milford.

Emergency crews dispatched around 2 :30 p.m. to the 6900 block of Vesta Drive for reports of smoke coming from an attached garage. Several departments answered the call for aid including New Milford Fire Department.

Investigators believe an explosion came from the garage area, with the man inside suffering serious burn injuries. Firefighters were able to keep the damage to the garage area.

No word yet on what caused the fire.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
Woman expected to recover after Friday night shooting in Rockford
Former Stephenson County Sheriff passes away at 71
Former Stephenson County Sheriff dies at 71
A 12-year-old boy collapsed and died during football practice in New Jersey.
Boy, 12, dies after collapsing during football practice, family says
Police found an adult woman on the ground at the Mickey and Friends parking structure. She was...
Woman dies after falling off Disneyland parking structure
Actress Rebel Wilson announces she is engaged to girlfriend Ramona Agruma.
Rebel Wilson announces engagement to girlfriend

Latest News

Explainer: What is hospice care?
Explainer: What patients can expect when entering hospice
N.I.U. Director of Equity and Inclusion Joseph Flynn says blackface dates back to 1830.
Expert explains racist origins of blackface
It allows “Kids Around the World” to train at-risk kids as welders in the Rockford warehouse....
Rockford organization receives grant to fund welding program
It allows “Kids Around the World” to train at-risk kids as welders in the Rockford warehouse....
Rockford organization receives grant to fund welding program
Team effort by Lena-Winslow/Stockton wrestling team propels team to sectionals
Team effort by Lena-Winslow/Stockton wrestling team propels team to sectionals