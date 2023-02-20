One dead after Beloit shooting Monday

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - A woman is dead Monday after a shooting Monday morning in Beloit, Wis.

Police say the woman was found on the 1300 block of Porter Avenue with gunshot wounds. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she did not survive.

Beloit police are investigating the shooting as a homicide. Authorities also say there is not risk to the community.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Beloit Police Department.

