One dead after Beloit shooting Monday

Beloit police squad car
Beloit police squad car(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 1:52 PM CST
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - A woman is dead Monday after a shooting Monday morning in Beloit, Wis.

Police say the woman was found on the 1300 block of Porter Avenue with gunshot wounds. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she did not survive.

Beloit police are investigating the shooting as a homicide. Authorities also say there is not risk to the community.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Beloit Police Department.

