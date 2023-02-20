Man found shot to death in Sterling; arrest made

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
STERLING, Ill. (WIFR) - One man is dead and another is in police custody after a shooting Sunday night in Whiteside County.

Police arrived just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday at a residence on the 1100 block of 4th Avenue in Sterling, Ill.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head inside the home. Lifesaving measures were unsuccessful and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name has not been released pending death notification.

Although the investigation is open and active, one person has been arrested and charged in the shooting.

Justin L. Casey, 20, of Sterling was arrested Monday and faces an involuntary manslaughter charge in connection with the shooting.

Casey is currently lodged inside the Whiteside County jail.

