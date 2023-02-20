Explainer: What is hospice care?

OSF Palliative care expert shares the benefits of a hospice program.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “You matter because of who you are. You matter to the last moment of your life. And we’ll do all we can, not only to help you die peacefully but also live until you die,” said Dame Cicely Saunders, the founder of modern hospice care.

Medical director of hospice and palliative care at OSF, Dr. Sarah Whelan, explains the greatest misunderstanding about hospice and how long patients can actually live while receiving care.

“You know he’s pretty close to the end when he’s made that decision,” Whelan says of the recent news involving former President Jimmy Carter’s transfer to hospice care. “It is wonderful that he and his family can benefit from those services for a short time but in reality, it would be so nice for families and patients to get on hospice services long before that where they can benefit from all that hospice has to offer.”

Whelan says experts generally recommend hospice when treatment no longer works, and when someone is expected to live about six months or less. The goal of hospice or palliative “comfort” care is to help patients manage their symptoms and pain levels.

“Choosing hospice care does not mean one is “giving up” on life, but they are choosing to invest their energy in living,” OSF HealthCare states on its hospice webpage.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
Woman expected to recover after Friday night shooting in Rockford
Former Stephenson County Sheriff passes away at 71
Former Stephenson County Sheriff dies at 71
A 12-year-old boy collapsed and died during football practice in New Jersey.
Boy, 12, dies after collapsing during football practice, family says
Police found an adult woman on the ground at the Mickey and Friends parking structure. She was...
Woman dies after falling off Disneyland parking structure
Actress Rebel Wilson announces she is engaged to girlfriend Ramona Agruma.
Rebel Wilson announces engagement to girlfriend

Latest News

UW Health shines light on high cholesterol treatment in kids
UW Health shines light on high cholesterol treatment in kids
Dr. Sameer Vohra talks to the Gray TV Illinois Capitol Bureau on Dec. 22, 2022.
IDPH: Take preventative steps to have a safe holiday without COVID-19
A student wears a mask in a classroom in this file photo. Some of the nation’s leading health...
Health experts encourage mask-wearing as respiratory illnesses rise this winter
The Illinois Department of Public Health is warning people to stay cautious amid the rise in...
IDPH: People should be cautious of surge in COVID-19, flu cases