Community welcomes Dakota High School wrestlers back from state

DAKOTA, Ill. (WIFR) - Less than 24 hours after the Dakota High School boys’ wrestling team wrapped up a successful weekend in the Class 1A IHSA State Finals dozens of community members attended a welcome home parade for the team at Dakota High School.

The Indians had five wrestlers compete at the individual wrestling state finals in Champaign. Three of them were champions in their own weight class:

TJ Silva at 126 pounds, Noah Wenzel at 220 pounds and Phoenix Blakely at 132 pounds.

Jason Bowers wrestled his way to a 6th place finish in the 138-pound weight class. Case Rockey was the final individual wrestler from Dakota to qualify for state. He wrestled in the 170-pound weight class.

Wenzel is a two-time state champion after he was the Class 1A 220-pound champion at the 2022 IHSA State Finals.

Blakely is a four-time state champion, three of which he earned at the Class 1A IHSA State Finals. He was the 120-pound champion his freshman year (2019-2020) and the 126-pound champion his junior year (2021-2022). Since there wasn’t an IHSA wrestling tournament his sophomore year (2020-2021), Blakely wrestled in the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association (IWCOA) and was the Class 1A champion at 120 pounds.

“It’s a big thing to be part of this tradition. It’s one of the best traditions around so it’s very exciting. I think the community is really into it because we are always consistent with what we are doing and I think they get excited watching us,” says Blakely.

With three state champions Saturday this brings the total number of individual wrestling state champions at Dakota High School to 50, earned by 32 different wrestlers.

