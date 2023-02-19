Woman expected to recover after Friday night shooting in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police say a woman suffered minor injuries after being shot late Friday night in Rockford.

In a tweet posted around 11:50 p.m. Friday, Rockford Police say an adult female suffered non-life threatening injuries, after a shooting in the 3200 block of City View Dr., and asked people to avoid the area as they investigate. No further details have been released about the incident at this time.

