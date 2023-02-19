Sunny and mild but rain is on the way

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We hit the 40s yet again this month and with the sun shining down on us, it might have felt like a pretty great day to you.

Highs were in the low 40s with not much wind, but those southern winds gave us a big warm up in the last 24 hours. In fact, temperatures increased by 20 degrees.

22 degree temperature rise in the past 24 hours. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

The rest of the night will remain rather cloudy and as we get further into the early hours of Sunday, we will start to see some rain. From two until four in the morning we will have a small section of rain hit the stateline. Don’t worry though this won’t affect your Sunday at all!

Clouds begin to roll in (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Brief rain show for a couple hours. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

The rest of Sunday after the rain passes will be a partly cloudy day with some breaks for the sun to shine through. Monday will be pretty identical to that as well with some evening rain and snow mix.

Some clouds in the day but breaks for sun. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Cloudy night. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Cloudy day. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Rain expected briefly in the night. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.