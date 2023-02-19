Sunny and mild but rain is on the way

By Kayleigh Randle
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We hit the 40s yet again this month and with the sun shining down on us, it might have felt like a pretty great day to you.

Highs were in the low 40s with not much wind, but those southern winds gave us a big warm up in the last 24 hours. In fact, temperatures increased by 20 degrees.

22 degree temperature rise in the past 24 hours.
22 degree temperature rise in the past 24 hours.(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

The rest of the night will remain rather cloudy and as we get further into the early hours of Sunday, we will start to see some rain. From two until four in the morning we will have a small section of rain hit the stateline. Don’t worry though this won’t affect your Sunday at all!

Clouds begin to roll in
Clouds begin to roll in(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)
Brief rain show for a couple hours.
Brief rain show for a couple hours.(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

The rest of Sunday after the rain passes will be a partly cloudy day with some breaks for the sun to shine through. Monday will be pretty identical to that as well with some evening rain and snow mix.

Some clouds in the day but breaks for sun.
Some clouds in the day but breaks for sun.(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)
Cloudy night.
Cloudy night.(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)
Cloudy day.
Cloudy day.(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)
Rain expected briefly in the night.
Rain expected briefly in the night.(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rollover accident
Rollover accident detours westbound traffic on U.S. 20
Motorists should use caution Thursday night while snow cleanup is underway.
Two semi-trucks jackknife on U.S. 20 in Stephenson County
Police chase
Stephenson Co. man arrested in Wisconsin after police chase
Brown, 43, was sentenced to 55 years in federal prison after being found guilty of...
State charges dismissed in Winnebago Co. against man who shot U.S. Marshall
Fatal crash
Monroe woman dead after Rock County crash

Latest News

Scattered clouds in the area.
Sunny skies and no more snow, big switch up from Thursday
Warmer for the Weekend
Warmer for the Weekend
Sunshine will dominate from start to finish on Friday.
Much quieter pattern settles in to close the workweek
FIRST ALERT: Another 1-3" of snow forecasted through mid-evening Thursday
FIRST ALERT: 1-3" of snow forecasted through mid-evening Thursday