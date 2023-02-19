Harlem takes home 3rd in girls’ bowling State Finals

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Harlem and Hononegah are no strangers to the IHSA girls’ bowling State Finals.

Harlem made its 7th straight trip to state this weekend and 22nd overall trip as a team. Last season the Huskies finished in 2nd place. Hononegah earned its third team trip to state (1998-1999, 2021-2022). They placed 4th in 2022.

Seniors Madison Davenport and Katelin Mullranin led the way for the Indians this weekend. They helped Hononegah finish 8th as a team.

The Huskies came into the afternoon rounds in first place. Despite a slump in the 5th game, senior Hailee Kerr helped the Huskies pick up some strikes and place 3rd as a team. Joliet West finished in 2nd place and Lockport Township is the 2023 State Champion.

“I think we watched scores more than ever. We just need to focus on ours more than anyone else’s. I think we did good, and I think next year we’ve got it,” says Kerr.

Freshman Allison Roberts led the way for Harlem. She averaged more than 210 pins knocked down per game this weekend. She also earned a medal as the 10th highest-scoring individual bowler at state.

“We started off kind of rocky, but I feel like we did really good going into the afternoon and we fought our hardest, so I’m not upset about taking third place,” says Roberts.

There were also two local bowlers who qualified for state individually: Oregon’s Ava Wight has been to state every year except when she was a sophomore (no IHSA State Finals due to the COVID-19 pandemic). She helped Oregon qualify for state as a freshman and finish 10th overall. Last season Wight individually qualified for state and finished 20th overall.

Guilford’s Sarah Legoo made the trip to state as a freshman. Legoo was the top bowler for the Vikings at the Freeport Regional and the 5th overall bowler at the Dundee-Crown Sectional. Legoo says she’s confident she will return to the IHSA State Finals.

“When I heard I made it as an individual I was like I’ve got to practice I’ve got to work my butt off. I’ve got to keep practicing and working hard and try to work on my spares and strikes and have positive reinforcement,” says Legoo.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rollover accident
Rollover accident detours westbound traffic on U.S. 20
Motorists should use caution Thursday night while snow cleanup is underway.
Two semi-trucks jackknife on U.S. 20 in Stephenson County
Police chase
Stephenson Co. man arrested in Wisconsin after police chase
Brown, 43, was sentenced to 55 years in federal prison after being found guilty of...
State charges dismissed in Winnebago Co. against man who shot U.S. Marshall
Fatal crash
Monroe woman dead after Rock County crash

Latest News

Stateline Slam - Boys Regional Finals Part 1
Stateline Slam 2-17
Thome makes the shot look easy as he whips it across the court just before the buzzer.
Rock Falls Freshman makes full-court buzzer-beater against Winnebago to win
The Vikings took the first game a month ago at home by four points.
NIC-10 boys’ basketball: Knights win thriller over Vikings at the castle
Lutheran takes BNC regular season crown in win vs. Rockford Christian
Lutheran takes BNC regular season crown in win vs. Rockford Christian