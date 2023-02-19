Harlem takes home 3rd in girls’ bowling State Finals

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Harlem and Hononegah are no strangers to the IHSA girls’ bowling State Finals.

Harlem made its 7th straight trip to state this weekend and 22nd overall trip as a team. Last season the Huskies finished in 2nd place. Hononegah earned its third team trip to state (1998-1999, 2021-2022). They placed 4th in 2022.

Seniors Madison Davenport and Katelin Mullranin led the way for the Indians this weekend. They helped Hononegah finish 8th as a team.

The Huskies came into the afternoon rounds in first place. Despite a slump in the 5th game, senior Hailee Kerr helped the Huskies pick up some strikes and place 3rd as a team. Joliet West finished in 2nd place and Lockport Township is the 2023 State Champion.

“I think we watched scores more than ever. We just need to focus on ours more than anyone else’s. I think we did good, and I think next year we’ve got it,” says Kerr.

Freshman Allison Roberts led the way for Harlem. She averaged more than 210 pins knocked down per game this weekend. She also earned a medal as the 10th highest-scoring individual bowler at state.

“We started off kind of rocky, but I feel like we did really good going into the afternoon and we fought our hardest, so I’m not upset about taking third place,” says Roberts.

There were also two local bowlers who qualified for state individually: Oregon’s Ava Wight has been to state every year except when she was a sophomore (no IHSA State Finals due to the COVID-19 pandemic). She helped Oregon qualify for state as a freshman and finish 10th overall. Last season Wight individually qualified for state and finished 20th overall.

Guilford’s Sarah Legoo made the trip to state as a freshman. Legoo was the top bowler for the Vikings at the Freeport Regional and the 5th overall bowler at the Dundee-Crown Sectional. Legoo says she’s confident she will return to the IHSA State Finals.

“When I heard I made it as an individual I was like I’ve got to practice I’ve got to work my butt off. I’ve got to keep practicing and working hard and try to work on my spares and strikes and have positive reinforcement,” says Legoo.

