Franchesco’s gave brides-to-be the opportunity to plan out their dream wedding

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For many couples in the Stateline looking to tie the knot. Wedding planning can be a daunting task, that’s why Franchesco’s in Rockford brings out the brides-to-be for a one stop show wedding planning.

More than thirty vendors at Saturday’s annual Bridal Expo promoted their services while also offering giveaways and prizes to the Stateline’s future brides. Florists, DJ’s, photographers and event planners were among the businesses that came together to help couples plan for everything that comes before saying “I do” on their big day.

“Every year, because Usually around this time of year it’s still the winter so you’re not getting a lot of action out there. and people are planning they are getting ready for spring, summer even fall weddings ... so right now is a real sweet spot to get planning for your wedding,” said Ron Reiner, one of the DJ’s at the Bridal Expo.

