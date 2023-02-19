Former Stephenson County Sheriff dies at 71

Former Stephenson County Sheriff passes away at 71
Former Stephenson County Sheriff passes away at 71(Stephenson County)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 7:46 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Former Stephenson County Sheriff Sam Volkert passed away Tuesday at 71 years old, after a long battle with kidney disease and cancer.

Volkert served as the county’s top cop for three terms from 1986 to 1998. Volkert began his career in law enforcement as a part-time deputy in Pecatonica, and prior to taking on the position as sheriff he worked in Stephenson County as a correctional officer, deputy, detective and sergeant.

Volkert’s brother, Nick, says his family along with those he touched in the community will miss him dearly.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rollover accident
Rollover accident detours westbound traffic on U.S. 20
Motorists should use caution Thursday night while snow cleanup is underway.
Two semi-trucks jackknife on U.S. 20 in Stephenson County
Police chase
Stephenson Co. man arrested in Wisconsin after police chase
Brown, 43, was sentenced to 55 years in federal prison after being found guilty of...
State charges dismissed in Winnebago Co. against man who shot U.S. Marshall
Fatal crash
Monroe woman dead after Rock County crash

Latest News

Hundreds of homes in Winnebago county need some TLC and responsible owners. One of those on...
Winnebago County partners with local non-profit to donate home to local veteran
Winnebago County partners with local non-profit to donate home to local veteran
More families are opting for more informal celebrations of life instead of traditional funerals.
Celebrations of life becoming standard in funeral industry
Kayleigh's Friday Forecast - 02/17/2023
Kayleigh's Friday Forecast - 02/17/2023