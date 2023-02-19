Former Stephenson County Sheriff dies at 71

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Former Stephenson County Sheriff Sam Volkert passed away Tuesday at 71 years old, after a long battle with kidney disease and cancer.

Volkert served as the county’s top cop for three terms from 1986 to 1998. Volkert began his career in law enforcement as a part-time deputy in Pecatonica, and prior to taking on the position as sheriff he worked in Stephenson County as a correctional officer, deputy, detective and sergeant.

Volkert’s brother, Nick, says his family along with those he touched in the community will miss him dearly.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.