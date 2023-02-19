Community gathers for vigil to honor Peggy Anderson

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Friends, family and community members all come together on Saturday to celebrate the life of 63-year-old Peggy Anderson, an employee at Pinnon’s Foods who was shot to death in January.

While many residents feel shocked and devastated following Anderson’s sudden death, candles and music hope to bring peace outside of Pinnons’ Foods in Rockfords in remembrance of her life.

“We also wanted to support and bring some sense of peace into our neighborhood, North End Square and also the surrounding areas and I do know some of the people here tonight from some of the other neighborhoods. I hope we did her justice,” said North End Square Neighborhood Board of Directors President Vickie Fogel.

Fogel says in a time where so many felt helpless, uncertain and heartbroken, the board decided to honor Anderson in a way loved ones remember her as; that’s someone who lit up the room. In her memory, they brought peace at a candlelit vigil to light up the night.

“Bring a sense of peace to the struggles is going to do nothing but help,” Fogel said.

Twelfth Ward Alderperson Gina Meeks understands Pinnon’s role in the community and how special it is to the North End Square neighborhood, crediting the employees for their caring spirits.

“They would do anything for this community, they would give their shirts off their back for the people in this community,” Meeks said.

Meeks says what she saw at the vigil, is a sign of the community moving forward from the traumatic event that shook many residents living in her ward.

“The time now that we are able to heal and move forward. I think tonight really showed that so many people, so many lives that were touched by Peggy and she just really made her mark in this community,” Meeks said.

One person who attended the vigil says it was beautiful to see people come together in honor of Anderson and it moves him to reflect on the memories he shared with his niece who passed away last year.

Fogel encourages everyone to help bring peace to the Forest City by speaking up to police if they see a crime occur.

