Winnebago County partners with local non-profit to donate home to local veteran

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A partnership between Winnebago county and a non-profit will revitalize an abandoned home and donate it to a local veteran in need...

“It’s one of these days that you can look back on several years from now and say, we did something good,” says Winnebago County Board Chairperson Joe Chiarelli.

Hundreds of homes in Winnebago county need some TLC and responsible owners. One of those on Lakin Ter. in Rockford will soon get a new life thanks to Project 4114 a partnership between the county and Marshmallow’s Hope.

“Oftentimes, these kids feel like they’re broken. The home that we are receiving, and are grateful for is broken, but essentially these kids are going to utilize that put it back together,” says Marshmallow’s Hope Founder Laura Kane.

Marshmallow’s Hope is a non-profit that is focused on suicide prevention. Laura Kane helped launch the program after her son Zachary committed suicide in 2018. Participants will help renovate the property which will then be turned over to a veteran in need.

“Veterans are a very high-risk suicide population. We know that the impact that we are creating through this program can potentially save a veteran’s life from ending their own life by suicide,” says Kane.

John Voiles is Kane’s partner in Project 4114. His son Caden Fritz died by suicide in 2019.

“For Laura we’ve become really close. Just what has transpired with life and everybody that we’ve been around. We just want to be able to give back,” says Voiles.

Veterans can apply for the house through marshmallow’s hope’s website starting Wednesday March 15. The applications will close Monday May 15.

