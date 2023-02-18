Sunny skies and no more snow, big switch up from Thursday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Thursdays snowstorm brought strong winds, a total of four inches of snow and gray skies. Now, Friday brings us clear, blue, sunny skies and no snow in sight.

A big switch up in the last twenty-four hours. Temperatures have still stayed on the cooler side though with highs in the 20s.

Winds were a lot calmer today, only hitting 10 mph coming in from the west. As we made our way further into the night those winds switched direction, now coming up from the south. This is where we get that southern air from which is why we will see a big warm up in the next couple of days.

Clear night. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Saturday will be a sunny with sparse clouds that will leave little room for sunshine. Early Sunday morning we will see some rainfall for a couple hours but not too much. The remainder of Sunday will be dry, and cloud filled.

Scattered clouds in the area. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Cloudy skies. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Rainfall expected for the morning but only for a few hours. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

