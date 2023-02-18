Sunny skies and no more snow, big switch up from Thursday

By Kayleigh Randle
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:09 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Thursdays snowstorm brought strong winds, a total of four inches of snow and gray skies. Now, Friday brings us clear, blue, sunny skies and no snow in sight.

A big switch up in the last twenty-four hours. Temperatures have still stayed on the cooler side though with highs in the 20s.

Winds were a lot calmer today, only hitting 10 mph coming in from the west. As we made our way further into the night those winds switched direction, now coming up from the south. This is where we get that southern air from which is why we will see a big warm up in the next couple of days.

Clear night.
Clear night.(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Saturday will be a sunny with sparse clouds that will leave little room for sunshine. Early Sunday morning we will see some rainfall for a couple hours but not too much. The remainder of Sunday will be dry, and cloud filled.

Scattered clouds in the area.
Scattered clouds in the area.(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)
Cloudy skies.
Cloudy skies.(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)
Rainfall expected for the morning but only for a few hours.
Rainfall expected for the morning but only for a few hours.(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow Emergency
Snow emergencies, closings and delays across the stateline Thursday
Rollover accident
Rollover accident detours westbound traffic on U.S. 20
Motorists should use caution Thursday night while snow cleanup is underway.
Two semi-trucks jackknife on U.S. 20 in Stephenson County
Koeing, 32, faces several charges including aggravated DUI involving death and possession of a...
Man charged with aggravated DUI in Rockford fatal crash
Drug arrest made
AR-15, narcotics found in Rockford home during investigation

Latest News

Warmer for the Weekend
Warmer for the Weekend
Sunshine will dominate from start to finish on Friday.
Much quieter pattern settles in to close the workweek
FIRST ALERT: Another 1-3" of snow forecasted through mid-evening Thursday
FIRST ALERT: 1-3" of snow forecasted through mid-evening Thursday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Winter Storm Today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Winter Storm Today