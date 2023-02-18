Stateline Slam 2-17

Girls basketball regional championships were earned across the stateline after numerous weather postponements from the night before, plus the boys side wrapped up the regular season
By Michael Tilka
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The girls high school basketball postseason field was officially cut to 128 teams Friday night as the regional final round wrapped up, plus the boys basketball regular season came to a close.

