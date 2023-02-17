Two semi-trucks jackknife on U.S. 20 in Stephenson County

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Road conditions worsen Thursday night after the day’s snowfall. Some motorists are seeing accidents due to snow accumulation.

Around 6 p.m., two semi-trucks were seen jackknifed on the eastbound side of U.S. 20 near the Winnebago-Stephenson County line.

Emergency vehicles were on the scene and front end damage was visible to one of the trucks. No injuries have been reported.

Motorists should use caution throughout the evening as driving conditions will remain slippery.

