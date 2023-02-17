Two semi-trucks jackknife on U.S. 20 in Stephenson County

Motorists should use caution Thursday night while snow cleanup is underway.
Motorists should use caution Thursday night while snow cleanup is underway.(Kayleigh Randle)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Road conditions worsen Thursday night after the day’s snowfall. Some motorists are seeing accidents due to snow accumulation.

Around 6 p.m., two semi-trucks were seen jackknifed on the eastbound side of U.S. 20 near the Winnebago-Stephenson County line.

Emergency vehicles were on the scene and front end damage was visible to one of the trucks. No injuries have been reported.

Motorists should use caution throughout the evening as driving conditions will remain slippery.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow Emergency
Snow emergencies, closings and delays across the stateline Thursday
Drug arrest made
AR-15, narcotics found in Rockford home during investigation
FIRST ALERT: WINTER STORM TOMORROW
FIRST ALERT: WINTER STORM TOMORROW
The mother of Anthony Don Mitchell, 33, filed the lawsuit, alleging abuse and neglect leading...
GRAPHIC: Man froze to death after being locked in jail’s kitchen freezer as punishment, lawsuit says
Development begins near Beloit casino site
Development begins near Beloit casino site

Latest News

Students can work for hours, days or weeks to perfect a technique
Cultural Roots: Tricoci University emphasizes the cultural needs in the hair industry
YWCA Leader Luncheon in Rockford to feature journalist JuJu Chang
YWCA Leadership Luncheon in Rockford to feature journalist JuJu Chang
YWCA Leader Luncheon in Rockford to feature journalist JuJu Chang
YWCA Leader Luncheon in Rockford to feature journalist JuJu Chang
Photo of the narcan
FDA announces push for Naloxone to be available over-the-counter