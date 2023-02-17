Thursday’s school closures create a day of memories

Making the decision to close doesn't come lightly, but it can create a fun filled day for...
Making the decision to close doesn't come lightly, but it can create a fun filled day for families(Elisa Reamer)
By Elisa Reamer
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - When parents receive the winter weather advisory warnings, refreshing screens to see if their child’s school or daycare is closing becomes a priority.

“What am I going to do, you know, I want to see the kids and I want the kids to continue with their learning,” said Open Arms Early Learning Childcare Center director and owner Lisa Fambro.

Across the stateline, schools and daycares closed for a snow day today. For Fambro, the decision to close did not come lightly.

“I don’t want parents to be inconvenienced at all, I’m big on that,” Fambro said. “I even had parents ask me yesterday, ‘was I going to close’ and I’m like ‘no if I can, I’ll be open,’ so you worry about the kids that need to be here, the parents that it is an inconvenience. They don’t have the extra help or family.”

Fambro says this impacts the kids who may not be able to eat at home, parents who need to work, as well as the daycare facility since they’re losing funds if no one comes that day. But for some families, a day off of school and work creates memories.

“We saw the snow and we heard about the Alpine Hills, so we thought we would take a sledding day,” said Francis Evangelista who took the opportunity to make today a sledding day with his son since he also had today off of work.

When a Rockford Public School student Kate Meyer heard about her possible day off of school, she was a little skeptical because it meant a day of online learning.

“They told us it was most likely, but I wasn’t happy because they said we would have to do remote,” Meyer said.

Luckily, Meyer says she didn’t have too much work and still had a fun-filled day with her neighbors ending their day at Alpine Hills Snow Park.

“We just really wanted to go like tubing all day, so we decided to come here,” Meyer’s neighbor Layla Kiley said.

Fambro recommends families keep their kids active on snow days by doing crafts if they prefer to stay inside or make snow angles if they want to be outside.

