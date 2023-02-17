Stephenson Co. man arrested in Wisconsin after police chase

Police chase
Police chase(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GREEN COUNTY, Wis. (WIFR) - A 37-year-old man from Dalton faces several charges in Green County, Wis. after police chased him from Stephenson County across the state line.

Michael Jackson, Jr. was taken into custody just after 2:30 p.m. Friday. He’s charged with operating without a valid license, hit and run causing injury and reckless driving.

Jackson and a passenger reportedly fled Stephenson County deputies Friday on Highway 69 from Illinois to Wisconsin.

Jackson’s car was in Monroe, Wis. when police say he hit another vehicle driven by a 73-year-old Monroe man turning onto Highway 69.

The Monroe man sustained non-life-threatening injuries but did not want to be taken to the hospital.

After the accident, Jackson and his passenger, a 39-year-old man from Dalton, tried to run away from law enforcement on foot. The passenger’s name has not been released.

Both Jackson and his passenger were arrested by Monroe police.

No word yet on if any charges have been filed against Jackson in Stephenson County.

