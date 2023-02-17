State charges dismissed in Winnebago Co. against man who shot U.S. Marshall

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office dismissed charges Friday against a man already federally convicted of shooting a U.S. Marshall in 2019.

Floyd Brown, 43, faced a slew of criminal charges in Winnebago County, including the murder of a peace officer. He was found guilty of second-degree murder in April 2022 and sentenced to 55 years in July 2022 for shooting McHenry County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Keltner.

“There are legal and practical considerations that weigh against a State prosecution. Further, this difficult decision accounts for the toll a second prosecution would take on the Keltner family,” Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley stated in a news release Friday.

On March 7, 2019, Keltner and three other members of the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force executed a warrant for Brown’s arrest for a residential burglary charge.

When officers tried to enter Brown’s third-floor Rockford hotel room, he fired ten shots, then jumped out of a window and shot Keltner, who was outside the hotel.

Brown was arrested later that day near Lincoln, Ill.

