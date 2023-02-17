State charges dismissed in Winnebago Co. against man who shot U.S. Marshall

Brown, 43, was sentenced to 55 years in federal prison after being found guilty of...
Brown, 43, was sentenced to 55 years in federal prison after being found guilty of second-degree murder in April 2022.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office dismissed charges Friday against a man already federally convicted of shooting a U.S. Marshall in 2019.

Floyd Brown, 43, faced a slew of criminal charges in Winnebago County, including the murder of a peace officer. He was found guilty of second-degree murder in April 2022 and sentenced to 55 years in July 2022 for shooting McHenry County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Keltner.

“There are legal and practical considerations that weigh against a State prosecution. Further, this difficult decision accounts for the toll a second prosecution would take on the Keltner family,” Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley stated in a news release Friday.

On March 7, 2019, Keltner and three other members of the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force executed a warrant for Brown’s arrest for a residential burglary charge.

When officers tried to enter Brown’s third-floor Rockford hotel room, he fired ten shots, then jumped out of a window and shot Keltner, who was outside the hotel.

Brown was arrested later that day near Lincoln, Ill.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow Emergency
Snow emergencies, closings and delays across the stateline Thursday
Motorists should use caution Thursday night while snow cleanup is underway.
Two semi-trucks jackknife on U.S. 20 in Stephenson County
Rollover accident
Rollover accident detours westbound traffic on U.S. 20
Koeing, 32, faces several charges including aggravated DUI involving death and possession of a...
Man charged with aggravated DUI in Rockford fatal crash
Drug arrest made
AR-15, narcotics found in Rockford home during investigation

Latest News

Rollover accident detours westbound traffic on U.S. 20
Rollover accident detours westbound traffic on U.S. 20
Rollover accident
Rollover accident detours westbound traffic on U.S. 20
Diasee Scott is a graduate of NIU's Project Flex program.
Project Flex graduates talk about success of youth-offender program
The band exposes communities to indigenous cultures through music and dancing.
Inuit-soul band Pamyua shares culture with Stateline