Rollover accident detours westbound traffic on U.S. 20

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Roads are reopened after westbound traffic was detoured Friday morning for a rollover accident.

Emergency crews responded around 9 a.m. to the westbound side of U.S. 20 near 11th Street. One vehicle could be seen on its side while traffic was detoured onto the 11th Street exit ramp.

No word yet on the cause of the rollover or any injuries.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

