Project Flex graduates talk about success of youth-offender program

By Jim Hagerty
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Graduates of a program aimed at offenders housed at state youth detention centers shared their stories at Northern Illinois University Thursday.

Malcom Turner and Diasee Scott were both teens when they were sentenced to time in a youth prison. It was there they enrolled in Project Flex, a program that uses sports and psychology to help juvenile inmates prepare for release. They used the program to refocus their lives away from a crime, the only life they knew at the time.

“I had a very bad experience as a youth,” Scott, 24, said. “I was very young, 15, when I was first incarcerated. I did five years.”

Project Flex is open to all males and females housed at the state’s juvenile prisons. Sports include football, basketball, pickle ball, ultimate Frisbee, and more. Founded in 2018 by NIU professors, the program has serviced approximately 600 youth offenders.

Co-founder Jenn Jacobs, a professor of sports psychology and sports sociology, said the program harnesses the power of sport to help kids who come from troubled backgrounds.

“(Sport) makes people and feel like we can bond and play together,” she said.

Turner and Scott are now mentors in the program. Scott, of Chicago, is also in the process of enrolling at NIU.

“I really want to major in business,” he said. “That’s my biggest thing. I really want to major in business.”

Scott plans to start classes next semester.

