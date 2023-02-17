Police: 13-year-old found shot to death in front of church

Police in Indiana say a 13-year-old boy was found shot to death in front of a church.
Police in Indiana say a 13-year-old boy was found shot to death in front of a church.(SEInnovation via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARY, Ind. (Gray News) - Police in Indiana are investigating a deadly shooting where a teenager has died.

The Gary Police Department reports that officers were called to check the welfare of a person who was lying face down in front of an area church on Wednesday afternoon.

Arriving officers said they found a 13-year-old boy unresponsive with gunshot wounds at the scene. He was declared deceased by the coroner.

The department did not immediately identify the boy killed but said its homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with further information was urged to contact detectives at 219-755-3855.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow Emergency
Snow emergencies, closings and delays across the stateline Thursday
Drug arrest made
AR-15, narcotics found in Rockford home during investigation
FIRST ALERT: WINTER STORM TOMORROW
FIRST ALERT: WINTER STORM TOMORROW
The mother of Anthony Don Mitchell, 33, filed the lawsuit, alleging abuse and neglect leading...
GRAPHIC: Man froze to death after being locked in jail’s kitchen freezer as punishment, lawsuit says
Development begins near Beloit casino site
Development begins near Beloit casino site

Latest News

This photo shows a freight train derailment in Van Buren Township, Michigan, on Thursday, Feb....
No hazardous materials spill in Michigan train derailment
Making the decision to close doesn't come lightly, but it can create a fun filled day for...
Thursday’s school closures create a day of memories
FILE - Tesla vehicles charge at a station in Emeryville, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022.
Group: Tesla workers fired after union push at NY plant
Bruce Willis attends a movie premiere in New York on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
Bruce Willis diagnosed with dementia, his family says