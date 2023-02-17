Much quieter pattern settles in to close the workweek

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While February’s first two weeks were uncharacteristically quiet and mild, things have taken a noticeable turn for the more wintry.

The often-discussed winter storm system that had garnered our attention for several days played out almost exactly according to the forecast, with most spots having picked up between three and seven inches of snow. Rockford officially recorded 3.6″, while South Beloit checked in with 6.5″ and Rockton 6.8″.

Snow’s in our rear view mirror, and high pressure’s in the process of settling into the area. The end result will be an eventually clear sky overnight, which should allow temperatures to fall into the middle teens.

Sunshine is to return from start to finish Friday, though a persistent northwesterly wind, combined with the fresh snowpack in place, will keep temperatures in the 20s, making it likely the coldest day we’ll have seen here in two weeks.

High pressure quickly races off to the east Friday night, and by Saturday, our winds will have swiveled back to the southwest, allowing for rapid warming to take place. Sunshine will be here to start, though a gradual increase in clouds is expected as the day goes on. Despite that, temperatures are ticketed for the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Two more mild, quiet days are to follow Sunday and Monday, though the pattern quickly turns more active thereafter. Snow returns to the forecast Monday night, and rain or snow chances are to remain in the forecast daily through Thursday. Of interest and worth close future monitoring will be another potentially impactful storm system that models are hinting at in the Wednesday/Thursday time period.

