Monroe woman named after deadly Rock County crash

Fatal crash
Fatal crash(Credit: MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:09 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVON, Wis. (WIFR) - A 71-year-old Monroe woman who died Friday in a Rock County crash has been identified.

Norah Sanders was driving just before 8:30 a.m. Friday in the eastbound on Highway 81 when Rock County deputies say she lost control of her vehicle.

Sanders’ vehicle reportedly crossed the center line and slid into oncoming traffic. Preliminary autopsy results confirm she died as a result of the crash, but additional testing is underway.

Sanders was rushed to a nearby hospital after the crash, but was pronounced dead just after 12:30 p.m. that Friday.

No other injuries were reported in the accident.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Department is handling the crash investigation.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
Woman expected to recover after Friday night shooting in Rockford
Former Stephenson County Sheriff passes away at 71
Former Stephenson County Sheriff dies at 71
A 12-year-old boy collapsed and died during football practice in New Jersey.
Boy, 12, dies after collapsing during football practice, family says
Actress Rebel Wilson announces she is engaged to girlfriend Ramona Agruma.
Rebel Wilson announces engagement to girlfriend
Police found an adult woman on the ground at the Mickey and Friends parking structure. She was...
Woman dies after falling off Disneyland parking structure

Latest News

Fab Dance and Fitness Academy use movement to travel through time
Rockford dance team honors Black History Month
Fab Dance and Fitness Academy use movement to travel through time
Rockford dance team honors Black History Month
The Indians had five wrestlers compete at the individual wrestling state finals in Champaign....
Community welcomes Dakota High School wrestlers back from state
Community holds vigil for Anderson
Community gathers for vigil to honor Peggy Anderson
Photo of a wedding dress
Franchesco's Bridal Expo