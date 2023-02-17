Monroe woman named after deadly Rock County crash

AVON, Wis. (WIFR) - A 71-year-old Monroe woman who died Friday in a Rock County crash has been identified.

Norah Sanders was driving just before 8:30 a.m. Friday in the eastbound on Highway 81 when Rock County deputies say she lost control of her vehicle.

Sanders’ vehicle reportedly crossed the center line and slid into oncoming traffic. Preliminary autopsy results confirm she died as a result of the crash, but additional testing is underway.

Sanders was rushed to a nearby hospital after the crash, but was pronounced dead just after 12:30 p.m. that Friday.

No other injuries were reported in the accident.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Department is handling the crash investigation.

