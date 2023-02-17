Monroe woman dead after Rock County crash

Fatal crash
Fatal crash(Credit: MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVON, Wis. (WIFR) - A 71-year-old Monroe woman died Friday after her vehicle was involved in a crash in Rock County, Wis.

According to Rock County deputies, just before 8:30 a.m. Friday the woman was driving eastbound on Highway 81 when she lost control of her vehicle.

Deputies say her vehicle crossed the center line and slid into oncoming traffic.

The woman’s name has not been released at this time.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead just after 12:30 p.m. No other injuries were reported in the accident.

Rock County deputies say no charges or citations are anticipated in the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow Emergency
Snow emergencies, closings and delays across the stateline Thursday
Motorists should use caution Thursday night while snow cleanup is underway.
Two semi-trucks jackknife on U.S. 20 in Stephenson County
Rollover accident
Rollover accident detours westbound traffic on U.S. 20
Koeing, 32, faces several charges including aggravated DUI involving death and possession of a...
Man charged with aggravated DUI in Rockford fatal crash
Drug arrest made
AR-15, narcotics found in Rockford home during investigation

Latest News

Brown, 43, was sentenced to 55 years in federal prison after being found guilty of...
State charges dismissed in Winnebago Co. against man who shot U.S. Marshall
Rollover accident detours westbound traffic on U.S. 20
Rollover accident detours westbound traffic on U.S. 20
Rollover accident
Rollover accident detours westbound traffic on U.S. 20
Diasee Scott is a graduate of NIU's Project Flex program.
Project Flex graduates talk about success of youth-offender program