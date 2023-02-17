Monroe woman dead after Rock County crash

AVON, Wis. (WIFR) - A 71-year-old Monroe woman died Friday after her vehicle was involved in a crash in Rock County, Wis.

According to Rock County deputies, just before 8:30 a.m. Friday the woman was driving eastbound on Highway 81 when she lost control of her vehicle.

Deputies say her vehicle crossed the center line and slid into oncoming traffic.

The woman’s name has not been released at this time.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead just after 12:30 p.m. No other injuries were reported in the accident.

Rock County deputies say no charges or citations are anticipated in the crash.

