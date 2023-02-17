Man killed while trying to clear downed tree from road in W.V., sheriff says

FILE - The man was driving a truck Friday when he came up to a downed tree, the Taylor County...
FILE - The man was driving a truck Friday when he came up to a downed tree, the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office said.(Gray News, file)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAFTON, W. Va (WDTV/Gray News) - A man was killed while attempting to move a downed tree from a West Virginia roadway, authorities said.

The man was driving a truck around 6:50 a.m. Friday when he came up to a downed tree, the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office said.

The man, who has not been identified other than being from Pennsylvania, put straps on the tree to attempt to pull it out of the road.

As he was working to remove the tree, another driver came from the opposite direction and hit the tree, which then hit the victim and pinned him against his truck, authorities said.

The man died on the scene.

Authorities said an investigation is underway to determine whether charges may be filed against the other driver.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow Emergency
Snow emergencies, closings and delays across the stateline Thursday
Motorists should use caution Thursday night while snow cleanup is underway.
Two semi-trucks jackknife on U.S. 20 in Stephenson County
Koeing, 32, faces several charges including aggravated DUI involving death and possession of a...
Man charged with aggravated DUI in Rockford fatal crash
Drug arrest made
AR-15, narcotics found in Rockford home during investigation
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Winter Storm Today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Winter Storm Today

Latest News

FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to students at Georgetown University in...
DOJ search of Pence’s office turns up no new classified documents
The eight-ounce bags of Favorite Day-branded Valentine’s Milk Chocolate Covered Caramels with...
Valentine’s Day chocolate sold at Target recalled due to possible undeclared allergen
FILE - Actress Stella Steven appears at a Sterns Department Store in New York on Jan. 8, 1968....
Stella Stevens, star of ‘The Nutty Professor,’ is dead at 84
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Clinic to open near Ohio derailment as health worries linger
The area of Arkabutla where multiple people were shot.
Authorities: 6 killed in shootings in Mississippi; suspect in custody