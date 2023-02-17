CD Source to rebuild and reopen in Loves Park following devastating fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On September 20, 2022, Brian Bowman watched his life’s work go up in flames. An electrical fire turned his music store, CD Source, to rubble. “We just didn’t know what we were going to do,” said Bowman. “We lost everything.”

“There’s a lot of vintage items, there’s a lot of hard work. It’s not like you can just instantly replace that,” said Culture Shock Owner Skyler Davis.

Bowman’s irreplaceable assortment of records and vinyls took more than 27 years to collect. But in losing those items, along with the building that housed them, Bowman says he found support in ways that he never expected.

“You hear it and it’s cliche, the support and all that, but it’s the first time it was directed towards me,” said Bowman. “It helped immensely.” In fact, Bowman claims the outpouring of support from the community is the driving factor in his decision to start over in a new space, in the shadow of the store’s former home.

“It’s not 6,000-sqaure-feet like the last place, but the moment I saw the building I could see the store,” said Bowman.

The new store is on North Second St., just steps away from its old site. Bowman says construction is already underway, and the hope is to have CD Source officially ready to open by April.

“It’s great to bring another business back to the community, that we were worried would be gone forever,” said Davis. Davis says Culture Shock plans to partner with CD Source in the future again, to share their love for music and it’s community.

Bowman’s hope is that the store will thrive for years to come. “It’s starting to feel right again,” said Bowman.

